Friday, February 24, 2017
Miserable Mick
Mick McNestry is a Labour cabinet member in Gateshead. He is the sort of person who can walk into a room and no one notices. He however seems to notice me. I was sitting in the Civic Centre on Tuesday watching the machinations of the cabinet when he decided to launch an attack on me for smiling and being happy. I appreciate that being around Miserable Mick is not the most endearing of experiences....but there again, the shambles of the Labour party is enough to bring a smile to anyone's face. I'm not going to follow his demand that we all be as miserable as Mick. There's already enough wrong with the world!
(Photo: Mick McNestry 5th from right)
