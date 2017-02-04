Saturday, February 04, 2017
Baltic Exhibition: Disappearance at Sea - Mare Nostrum
Gateshead Councillors were invited to the Baltic Art Gallery on the Gateshead Quays on Wednesday for a viewing of the new exhibition, "Disappearance at Sea - Mare Nostrum", which was inspired by refugees making the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean. It is based on the experiences of the refugees themselves who have often been the victims of criminal gangs and the mafia. Worth a visit.
There was, of course, a short talk from the directors of the Baltic and the Sage about the importance of the two centres to the cultural economy of the North East. Budgets are currently being finalised for 2017/18.
