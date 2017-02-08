Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Video news update: what's happening in Chase Park
As councillors in the Whickham area, we've been contacted by quite a few people who are concerned about the work taking place in Chase Park. Gateshead Council has a proposal to sell off the old stable block and depot area and those who have been in touch with us are concerned that the housing development is now taking place. We can assure you that that is not the case.
The proposal to declare the relevant parts of the park as surplus to requirement has not yet been agreed by the Council cabinet. We continue to fight the proposed sell off.
The work taking place is the restoration of the park as a result of the successful £1 million Heritage Lottery bid. In this video Cllr Peter Craig explains the improvements that are taking place.
