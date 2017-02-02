About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, February 02, 2017
My speech on pressing Labour MPs to support staying in Single Market
At Gateshead Council today I moved a motion calling on the borough's Labour MPs to vote against triggering Article 50 until Government assurances on membership of the Single Market are given. Labour voted against though a number of their members disappeared during the debate. In the end, 34 Labour councillors voted against the motion, none in favour. But they have 54 councillors in total.
