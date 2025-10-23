Nationalist or Reform

Were I a voter in Caerphilly, I would be faced with the unenviable task of voting for the Welsh Nationalists to beat Reform. Don't get me wrong - I am no fan of nationalism but Plaid Cymru are the only party able to beat Reform in this by-election. It's a remarkable state of affairs when Labour lose their stronghold to slump into 3rd position. (I am writing this before the result is known but all the indications are of a close battle between the Nationalists and Reform.) Labour, the one time masters of Caerphilly are now being squeezed as the third party. Many of those wishing to keep out Reform will have held their nose while voting Plaid. This wasn't a case of people turning positively to nationalism. This was a case of people voting for something bad to avoid something even worse. What a mess!
