Gateshead car park opens on " World car free day"

 

With a great fanfare (well a Facebook post actually) Gateshead Council have announced the opening of its brand new car park on the Gateshead Quays. At a cost of over £20 million, the multi-storey car park was meant mainly to serve the needs of people coming to the international convention centre. There's only one teeny weeny problem. After years of waiting, the convention centre is still just a cleared site with not a single brick laid. But at least the flashy new car park is now open, having spent a year closed to vehicles because of a dispute with the builder. 

Opening of the car park was impeccably timed. The day of the announcement of its opening was also "World car free day." Oooops.

Meanwhile, spare a thought for the pigeons which have now had to move out of the world's biggest pigeon cree.

