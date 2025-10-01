Gateshead car park opens on " World car free day"

Opening of the car park was impeccably timed. The day of the announcement of its opening was also "World car free day." Oooops.
Meanwhile, spare a thought for the pigeons which have now had to move out of the world's biggest pigeon cree.
Opening of the car park was impeccably timed. The day of the announcement of its opening was also "World car free day." Oooops.
Meanwhile, spare a thought for the pigeons which have now had to move out of the world's biggest pigeon cree.
No comments:
Post a Comment