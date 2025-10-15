The Sunniside Christmas tree

I attended a meeting of Planting Up Sunniside on Monday. They are planning the event to switch on the Christmas tree, the first in the village since 2018. The switch on event is provisionally in the diary for 26th November, subject to confirmation from the mayor. I will be supplying the reindeer (2 of my goats cunningly disguised.) There are lots of details still to sort out but we are looking forward to a great community event.
The photo above was taken at the 2018 event.
