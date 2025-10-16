Another Reform defection to Advance

In his resignation letter, he wrote:
Reform UK has become a hollowed-out organisation in which local branches are reduced to leaflet factories, stripped of any democratic say or meaningful influence. Members are treated as unpaid labour, not as valued contributors, and any independent thought or initiative is discouraged or punished.
Appointments within the party appear driven by loyalty to a narrow inner circle rather than competence or experience. Talented, committed members have been side-lined in favour of yes-men. What could have been a serious political movement has instead become a vanity project obsessed with headlines rather than substance.
This lack of seriousness is reflected in policy and governance. Reform's "policies" are often little more than slogans written for television, not serious proposals for government. Local administrations have stumbled into disarray exposing a dangerous absence of training, preparation, and professionalism.
The culture of the party has also deteriorated into one of fear and control, where members risk sanction simply for expressing reasonable views or criticism. This environment has stifled open discussion and innovation, ensuring that Reform remains stagnant and centralised."
It's quite a condemnation of Reform though to everyone in politics, it comes as no surprise. I wonder how many more defectors are waiting to leave Reform.
