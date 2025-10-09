Photos in Birtley and Lamesley

I was in Birtley and Lamesley again this afternoon, this time to take some photos with a couple of the new Lib Dem campaigners who are part of the battle to end Labour's 51 year rule in Gateshead. Cameron Wallace and Abbie Batey have a combined age which is still less than mine! So as the old man, I took them around the area so we could build up our photo library for forthcoming Focus newsletters and the local party's website. I'm doing the same on Sunday with other campaigners and councillors in Gateshead.
No comments:
Post a Comment