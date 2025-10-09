Lifeboats for baggage

It wasn't the best way for the Conservatives to end their conference in Manchester. Twenty of their councillors, in a coordinated move, announced their defection to Reform. Badenoch's response to this downsizing of her party was to describe the defectors as "baggage" from the last 14 years which was being shed by the party.
At a time when every party needs troops on the ground, describing your councillors as "baggage" is not the way to win friends. Indeed, the opposite is likely to be the outcome as Conservative councillors weigh up whether or not to stay or jump ship to Reform. No wonder the Conservatives are in such trouble if they treat their councillors so poorly. Don't get me wrong - I am very unlikely to share any of the political views of the defectors - but the Conservatives are acting as recruiting agents for Reform by treating their councillors so badly.
On the other hand however, the motivation of the defectors has to be questioned. I took a look at the list of the 20 defectors announced yesterday. Not a single one was from a council that saw elections in May. Or more precisely, every one of the defectors is still to face an electoral contest with Reform in play. Given the remarkable ability of the Conservatives to lose seats to Reform, it looks to me like they were jumping ship to save their electoral skins. In effect, Reform are the lifeboat for Tory baggage.
No comments:
Post a Comment