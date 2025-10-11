Ryton action day

Today it was the turn of Ryton ward in Gateshead to host a Lib Dem action day. We ensured a good presence on the Main Road near the Coop. We had a stall handing out our literature including the latest Focus which has just arrived from the printers. The horn meter was in full swing as lots of people tooted us as they drove past. And it was refreshing to see no one signal us by raising two fingers! We had more people there than expected so a team was sent to central Gateshead to deliver the recently arrived Focus there.
No comments:
Post a Comment