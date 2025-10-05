On Wednesday, Sunniside History Society held their monthly meeting at Sunniside Social Club. My job was to chair the meeting. The talk was given by Dr Alice Burridge and the title of the talk was "Small but Deadly". It was a look at how bacterial and virus based infections were treated throughout history and how they spread. It was a fascinating talk which kept the audience spellbound. The next meeting is on 5th November. The speaker will be Paul Stott who will be looking at the decline of ship building in the North East.
