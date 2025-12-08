Monday, December 08, 2025

Blast from the past

 

While sorting some papers in my office at home recently, we came across this blast from the past. It was my election leaflet from April 1992 when I stood in Hexham, then the neighbouring constituency to where I lived in Gateshead. The haircut with a  left parting did not survive the election for long. The parting shifted to the middle. A few years later, the whole style changed again to what I have now - short with no parting. Sadly, the colour changed from brunette to grey, or as we prefer to say, silver! The good news is I still have the tie! The bad news is that I am slightly more enlarged around the waist so the suit had to go! It is a bit of a shock to the system to think this election was a third of a century ago. There are members of the Lib Dem group, and others aspiring to join us as Lib Dem councillors on Gateshead Council, who weren't even born when I went down to defeat in Hexham.

