While sorting some papers in my office at home recently, we came across this blast from the past. It was my election leaflet from April 1992 when I stood in Hexham, then the neighbouring constituency to where I lived in Gateshead. The haircut with a left parting did not survive the election for long. The parting shifted to the middle. A few years later, the whole style changed again to what I have now - short with no parting. Sadly, the colour changed from brunette to grey, or as we prefer to say, silver! The good news is I still have the tie! The bad news is that I am slightly more enlarged around the waist so the suit had to go! It is a bit of a shock to the system to think this election was a third of a century ago. There are members of the Lib Dem group, and others aspiring to join us as Lib Dem councillors on Gateshead Council, who weren't even born when I went down to defeat in Hexham.
No comments:
Post a Comment