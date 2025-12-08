Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Monday, December 08, 2025
Beamish comes to Sunniside
The next meeting of Sunniside History Society will be on 7th January 2026. A speaker from the museum will give a talk about the recently added attractions, particularly in the 1950s town. As usual, all residents are welcome.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
7:35 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment