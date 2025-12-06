Jonathan Wallace
Life as a Liberal Democrat Councillor
Saturday, December 06, 2025
Birtley north action day
Another Saturday and another Gateshead Lib Dem action day. Today we were in Birtley North and Lamesley to deliver the latest Focus. Deliveries will continue over the next few days.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:41 PM
