Sweeping Labour from power in Gateshead

 

Labour have been in power in Gateshead Council since the authority first came into existence 52 years ago. We have all-out local elections in May and the Lib Dems are determined to sweep Labour from power - hence the photo above. I took this shortly before full council yesterday - some of Gateshead's Lib Dem councillors with brooms ready to sweep Labour out of office.

We hear on the grapevine that Labour are struggling to find candidates. It seems that Labour are no longer in a position to offer aspiring politicians an easy-win seat on the council. Lots of Labour councillors are retiring and we understand that Labour members are not coming forward to stand. The likelihood is that Labour are set to lose big style. That's hardly an incentive for Labour members to throw their hat into the ring. 

Anyway, watch out for more of Gateshead Lib Dems sweeping Labour out of the civic centre.

