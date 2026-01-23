On Sunday I had to stay at home in the morning to work on data for forthcoming Lib Dem literature. At the same time Gateshead Lib Dems were holding yet another action day, this time in Bridges ward. I told colleagues in advance that I would not be at the action day in the morning but I would join up with everyone at the Gateshead Tesco cafe for lunch. I brought David with me as we were both going from Tesco to the Glasshouse (formerly the Sage) for a concert by the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
One of the songs they played was, "The Yanks are coming". I'm not sure the citizens of Greenland would have been singing along to that one. Let's hope the people of Greenland are allowed to live as they wish without a bully wanting to destroy their country.
Great concert, nevertheless. I was back home at 6pm for our weekly campaign meeting.
