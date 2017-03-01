Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Is Nissan planning to leave?
The Newcastle Journal carries a report today that sends a shudder down the back of the North East. The cost of Brexit to Nissan, without a trade deal when the UK leaves, could be as high as £500 million. No matter how that is spun by the Brexit extremists, it means there is a huge doubt over the future of the Nissan plant in the North East. And if Nissan goes, our region will be left with a gaping hole at the centre of its economy. Because of all those foreigners coming here setting up businesses and employing Brits to make foreign branded cars to sell to foreigners, the North East is the only region in the UK with a positive balance of trade in manufactured goods. Nissan are only here in the first place because of our place in Europe.
Britain taking back control? Only over Britain's power to create her own poverty.
