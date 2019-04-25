Thursday, April 25, 2019
Another good canvass!
We had another good canvass in Dunston last night. Again, we went to areas where Labour are traditionally stronger. Labour supporters here seemed more prepared to admit their party colours to us than was the case on Tuesday. The flip side is that people backing us were much more likely to say so as well. We identified a good number of people as Lib Dem supporters from whom we have not previously had a canvass response.
Overall I was very pleased with last night's results, but we are taking nothing for granted.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment