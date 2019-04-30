Labour's position on confirmatory referendum now made totally clear!

Just leaked, Labour’s European Manifesto section on confirmatory referendum:
"Taking into account the variations in people’s voting intentions and the scope of austerity as it impacts on the jobs related economy, and intersecting this with the Tory agenda of the few rather than the many, Labour will consider the next steps towards a resolution of the 2016 referendum vote in conjunction with Labour’s 2017 manifesto commitment to require a general election as the solution to wide ranging and challenging issues. As part of this wide ranging review, Labour will nationalise fences, bringing them into public ownership where they rightly belong, allowing unhindered fence sitting by the Labour party.
"With reference to the confirmatory referendum, Labour confirms it will remain a party of indecision by confirming that it confirms that Labour may, or may not, look at a confirmatory vote provided it does not confirm that Labour confirms it will be confirmatory.
"Up the socialist revolution and all hail the great one."
So Labour's position now is clear for everyone to see!
