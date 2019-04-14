Low Fell eFocus

Edition 27 (4th February 2019) includes:
- Success for Cardinal Hume Catholic School
- Residents fight litter
- Preparations for the Low Fell's Summer Fayre are underway
- Council to decide budget this month
Edition 28 (20th February 2019) includes:
- Council Budget
- Dealing with overflowing litter bins
- New flats to be built on Durham Road
- Supporting Low Fell businesses
- Outrage over Council's double standards
Edition 29 (3rd March 2019) includes:
- Council Budget passed - but calls for extra money for street cleaning rejected
- Gas pipe works planned for part of Low Fell
- Supporting local schools
- Tolls on the Tyne Bridge?
- Dealing with weeds
Edition 30 (14th March 2019) includes:
- Play equipment in Kells Lane Park
- Tolls on the Tyne Bridge?
- Time to cut the number of Councillors
- £11,000 spent on wall at Lowrey's Lane car park
- Low Fell Library Easter fair
Edition 31 (29th March 2019) includes:
- Ron Beadle selected as Lib Dem candidate for Low Fell
- Fighting Labour's plans for tolls on the Tyne's Bridges
- Broken speed sign to be replaced
- Hoarding repaired
No comments:
Post a Comment