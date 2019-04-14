Sunday, April 14, 2019

Low Fell eFocus

I have somehow managed to miss the publication of recent Low Fell eFocuses so I've included the links to them here.

Edition 27 (4th February 2019) includes:
  • Success for Cardinal Hume Catholic School
  • Residents fight litter
  • Preparations for the Low Fell's Summer Fayre are underway
  • Council to decide budget this month

Edition 28 (20th February 2019) includes:
  • Council Budget
  • Dealing with overflowing litter bins
  • New flats to be built on Durham Road
  • Supporting Low Fell businesses
  • Outrage over Council's double standards

Edition 29 (3rd March 2019) includes:
  • Council Budget passed - but calls for extra money for street cleaning rejected
  • Gas pipe works planned for part of Low Fell
  • Supporting local schools
  • Tolls on the Tyne Bridge?
  • Dealing with weeds

Edition 30 (14th March 2019) includes:
  • Play equipment in Kells Lane Park
  • Tolls on the Tyne Bridge?
  • Time to cut the number of Councillors
  • £11,000 spent on wall at Lowrey's Lane car park
  • Low Fell Library Easter fair

Edition 31 (29th March 2019) includes:
  • Ron Beadle selected as Lib Dem candidate for Low Fell
  • Fighting Labour's plans for tolls on the Tyne's Bridges
  • Broken speed sign to be replaced
  • Hoarding repaired

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)