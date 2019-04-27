Saturday, April 27, 2019
Too close to call
Last night Gateshead Lib Dems' canvassing attentions were focused on Pelaw and Heworth ward. Again, more positive responses on doorsteps. Labour are defending a majority of around 100 over the Lib Dems. Our campaign this year has been much more targeted than last year but our candidate then was new to the ward, though so too was Labour's. Nevertheless, in what was traditionally a very strong Labour ward, Labour's core vote was enough to let Labour scrape through.
This time round, I feel we have closed the gap though Labour are having to fight back, albeit in a very amateurish manner. Three years ago we unexpectedly snatched the ward from Labour by 20 votes. As I watched the canvass figures being uploaded to Connect at the end of the session, my feeling is that this ward is still too close to call.
