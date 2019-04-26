Friday, April 26, 2019
Marley Hill Bowling Green transfer
About three years ago, Marley Hill Bowling Club invited me to a meeting so I could talk to them about what could be done to give the club a strong, long term future. I told them about community asset transfer, under which the club itself would take on a lease of the bowling green and run it themselves as a charitable group, thus opening up more external funding opportunities.
The club eventually decided to go ahead and are now enthusiastic proponents of community asset transfer. On Tuesday Gateshead Council cabinet agreed the transfer. I spoke at the meeting in support.
Good luck to the club and I'm looking forward to your having a successful future.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment