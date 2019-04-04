House plan rejected

Over the weekend I was asked by residents of Cornmoor Road and by ward councillors Peter Maughan and Kevin McClurey to speak at Gateshead's planning committee against plans for a new house in the back garden on the street. Peter and Kevin were unable to get to the meeting because of work commitments so I agreed to attend the meeting, which took place yesterday. Unlike most of my previous appearances at planning committee, this time I was speaking in support of the officer recommendation, which in this instance was to reject the application.
The officers explained that Cornmoor Road is an area of low density housing and continued infilling of back gardens is changing the nature of the area. In my presentation I was able to put more meat on the bones. I explained that the Cornmoor Road area was bought by a back-to-the-land allotment society in the 1890s. The land was sub-divided into plots large enough to contain a bungalow and enough land for a family to grow their own food, hence the reason for the plots being much bigger than what would be expected for a late Victorian family home.
I am aware of only two such surviving sites in the North East: Cornmoor Road and Darras Hall in Ponteland.
After my presentation, and that of the developer, a short debate took place and then the vote was taken: unanimously in favour of the recommendation to reject.
