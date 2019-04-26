Softening Labour vote

On Facebook this morning I found a Mirror article which focused on the dire state of the Conservative vote which is in meltdown in the local election campaign. As this is the Mirror, Labour's poor state was only mentioned in passing.
In Gateshead our canvassing is finding it increasingly difficult to find Conservative supporters (admittedly their base here is tiny) and those we do manage to find are largely voting tactically for the Lib Dems. The interesting point about the Mirror article is that it reflects what's happening with the Labour vote. Our canvassing has deliberately targeted Labour areas and Labour voters we identify are softening rapidly. I am not however taking anything for granted. This weekend we will be working on a major targeting campaign to get out the vote on Thursday.
