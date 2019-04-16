Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Canvassing in Whickham East
Tonight I joined a canvass session in the Whickham East area of Dunston Hill and Whickham East ward. This is one of the most closely fought wards in Gateshead, indeed, probably in the North East. Labour are defending their last seat in the ward - they clung on four years ago by 23 votes on the day of the general election. Since then, Labour have been a more distant second place. Last year they went down to defeat by 600 votes though some of the explanation for that was the poor quality of the Labour Councillor who lost so badly.
So, nothing is being taken for granted but the canvass tonight was positive for the Lib Dems.
(I'm not in the photo above as I was the one with the camera!)
