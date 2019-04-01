Hopefully, the trend will continue on 2nd May.
Monday, April 01, 2019
Nomination papers submitted
My nomination papers for Whickham South and Sunniside were handed in to Electoral Registrations at Gateshead Civic Centre today. I'm pleased to report that they were accepted and therefore I will be standing for the ward for the 10th time. On the previous 9 occasions, I was elected each time. Sadly, in one of those elections, I did not receive at least half the votes cast. That was when I first stood in 1987 when I gained my seat from the Conservatives (who have since disappeared organisationally). In that election 32 years ago, I got only 48.8%, 856 votes ahead of the Conservatives. Labour were third. Since then, I have taken between 50% and 78% of the vote.
