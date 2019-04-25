This one will be close!

I'm just back from Pelaw and Heworth ward where I've been canvassing for Lib Dem candidate Paul Diston. Another positive set of results. There was no sign of a vote for Conservatives, Greens or UKIP. We did find a former Labour voter who recently switched to the Conservatives but is voting Lib Dem in the local elections. Quite a journey! Overall, once we number crunched the figures (a large number of devices had to be uploaded to Connect before we could do so), added the won't says and soft Labours into the Labour column, the projection continues to show it is close.
Labour won by 100 votes last year. This year it could go either way though I admit the Lib Dems have a spring in our steps!
No comments:
Post a Comment