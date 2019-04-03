Only mainstream opponents

Nominations for the local elections in Gateshead closed this weekend. I've just spent a few minutes looking at who is standing where. In my ward of Whickham South and Sunniside, I have only Labour and Conservative opponents. No fringe candidates this time (though we had none in my ward last year either). Not too many years ago, we had TUSC, UKIP and the Greens standing here. They have quietly departed from the battlefield.
So, good luck to my Labour and Conservative opponents. I look forward to meeting you both at the count on 3rd May.
No comments:
Post a Comment