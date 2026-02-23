Tackling flooding in Sunniside

On Friday last week, I carried out a tour of Sunniside in my council ward to look at flood risk areas and solutions. I was accompanied by my ward colleague Marilynn Ord, and engineers from both Gateshead Council and Northumbrian Water. They are working on plans to tackle flooding. We are hoping that the plans will be completed and go out to public consultation in the coming months. I had originally expected the tour to take about half an hour. It took 2 hours but it was time well spent.
