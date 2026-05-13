Ron and Chris re-elected

Gateshead’s opposition Liberal Democrat Group have confirmed that veteran councillors Ron Beadle (Low Fell) and Christopher Ord (Whickham North and Swalwell) will lead them over the next year.
Ron, who was re-elected with the highest individual vote of any Gateshead councillor last week, will be Leader of the Opposition because the Lib Dems are the largest of the three opposition groups on the Council.
He said: “We will provide the same level of constructive opposition to Reform as we have in the past to Labour.”
Christopher added, “Reform
said very little about their plans for Gateshead during the election so we will
watch with interest to see what they intend to do.”
Photo: Ron Beadle and Chris Ord at a recent Gateshead Lib Dem meeting.
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