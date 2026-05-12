Opposition on a knife edge

The election results in Gateshead last week were horrendous for Labour and disappointing for the Lib Dems. Labour dropped from 48 seats to 12. The Lib Dems dropped from 18 to 13. It means the Lib Dems remain the official opposition as the party has a single seat advantage over Labour. The Lib Dems' 13th seat, in Dunston Hill and Whickham East, was a tight race. Reform took the other 2 seats in the ward. The Lib Dem Councillor, Peter Maughan, who was returned had a majority of 11. Knife edge or what!? It did however sort out who would be the official opposition.
Another ward was in a similar knife edge situation. Dunston, Teams, Riverside saw Reform win all 3 seats but the contest for the 3rd place went down to the wire. Labour's Brenda Clelland lost to Reform by only 28 votes. Brenda had a reputation for being a hard working councillor and it was no surprise that she was the highest placed Labour candidate. Sadly for her, it wasn't quite enough to hold back the Reform tsunami.
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