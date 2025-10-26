Focus production line

It feels as though I have been on a Focus newsletter production line this month. So far I have written and put together five editions. These boxes arrived at the home of one of our councillors last week. An action day is fast approaching to deliver this Focus. I have one left to write for the current round and it's actually for my ward!
2 comments:
Not so good. Each ward team should be capable of writing a Focus (which will of course draw on good ideas from other teams). A single production suggests a weakness in some teams and a vulnerability. What happens if the single writer is no longer there?
We have a team of 8 who write and layout the Focuses. The figures for the number of editions seems high at the moment because in some wards, the Focus is based on villages and towns, rather than across the whole ward. For example, in my ward we do 2 different edtions, one for Whickham and one for Sunniside. Councillors and campaigners send their articles to their allocated Focus writer.
