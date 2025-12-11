Meeting Robo Dog

Yesterday at Gateshead Civic Centre there was a briefing for councillors on equipment that can be used to help older people wth dementia continue to live at home rather than go into a care facility. While most of the equipment had a passing resemblance to remote controls, ipads and mobile phones, my attention was drawn to this little critter which I dubbed Robo Dog. It is designed for people now suffering from dementia but previously had a pet dog. Robo Cat is also available. Apparently Robbo Cat can purr but not claw the furniture. No feeding needed and no need to clean up puddles and poo.
I haven't kept dogs for over 40 years but I currently have two cats (called Bug and Eve) which do claw the furniture and need a constant supply of cat meat and water. I wonder if they can learn from Robo Cat on how to behave. Alas, I don't believe there are any sheep or goat versions!
