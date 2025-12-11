Safely predicted

I was in the Lib Dem office today to do a bit of printing. We have a Gateshead Lib Dem media event coming up tomorrow in Gateshead so the printing was for a handout flyer. We will be marking a year since the Gateshead Flyover was closed. Gateshead Labour leader Martin Gannon said in March that "I can safely predict [the Flyover] will be gone by the end of this year." (BBC 18th March 2025) It is, of course, still there as a grandiose landmark paying tribute to 1960s concrete architecture. With only 20 days of the year left, Martin's prediction may just miss the target.
Meanwhile, I am avoiding the temptation to safely predict that Martin will be gone at the local elections in May next year.
