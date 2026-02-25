Letters to Sunniside

Gateshead Lib Dems have been working on a major project to produce 25,000 letters - and then deliver them to residents. Today I delivered a few 100 in Sunniside. I'm pleased to report that they were positively received, at least by the handful of people who stopped to talk to me in the village. I will deliver more tomorrow morning and also take bundles of letters to people who deliver them on their home patch.
Alas, I can't deliver tomorrow afternoon. The Council is setting the budget and council tax for the year ahead.
No comments:
Post a Comment