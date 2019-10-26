Saturday, October 26, 2019
Birtley Action Day
Gateshead Lib Dems had another action day today, this time in Birtley. We had a street stall outside Morrisons for an hour in the morning and then some members headed off to deliver some of our tabloids. The rest of us were door knocking to do a survey. We called at about 300 houses, though not everyone was in! On the whole, there was a positive response. A regular theme was lack of confidence by Labour voters in their own party. Jeremy Corbyn is a significant problem for many who normally vote Labour. They are looking for a new political home.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment