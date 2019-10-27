Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Sunday, October 27, 2019
Video: Birtley Action Day
Gateshead Lib Dems had a successful action day in Birtley yesterday. Hundreds of tabloids were delivered and we called at over 300 houses. The video follows the team throughout the day.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
7:23 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment