- Low Fell's Remembrance Service
- 'Friends of Kells Lane Park'
- Low Fell's Volunteer Gardeners win award!
- Listening to Low Fell's businesses
Monday, October 28, 2019
Low Fell eFocus no. 45
There seems to be a bit of an informal competition between the Low Fell and Whickham Focus teams to see who can produce the most eFocuses! While Whickham have 125 editions to their credit, Low Fell have 45. But, Low Fell are definitely closing the gap with the second edition in a week. The latest edition includes:
