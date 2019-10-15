Labour's "urgent meeting"

Back from the Civic Centre earlier today and I bring news that Labour in Lobley Hill and Bensham ward are selecting their candidate on 22nd October for the local elections next May. The expectation is that Labour Deputy Leader Catherine Donovan will be chosen again to fight the ward. So, in a spirit of good comradely relations, let me wish Catherine good luck.
But what's this? An email to Labour branch members calling them to an "urgent additional branch meeting to discuss the local election campaign." Lobley Hill and Bensham has been Labour for as long as anyone can remember. But Labour's vote came down with a bump in May this year. The Lib Dems jumped from 5th to 2nd place with a modestly healthy vote increase.
Are Labour getting so nervous in a heartland ward that they require an "urgent" meeting?
Meanwhile, our latest Lib Dem tabloid is going into circulation and lots of people are reading it in Lobley Hill!
No comments:
Post a Comment