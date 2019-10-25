To vote or not to vote. That is the question.

No end in sight for the interminable talk of a snap election. Indeed, the term "snap" now seems very out of place. The snap election was possibly going to happen in September, then October, then November, then December, with a good measure of speculation now that it could be January (with a few saying it could even be May).
So, Jeremy Corbyn demands a general election as he thinks history will repeat itself and he will close the gap on the Tories during the campaign. Meanwhile, most of his MPs are in touch with the real world and fear an election while Brexit remains unresolved. So, Labour won't be voting for the election they say they really, really want. Meanwhile, the Tories demand an election because they are ahead in the polls (though their vote is down on 2017, but not by as much as Labour's deteriorating poll position). Lib Dems want an election as quite a few plum seats could fall our way but we want a People's Vote first. And the SNP feel the same though secretly they probably want Brexit to go ahead as it is likely to lead to the breakup of the UK.
What a strangle world we live in. The rest of the planet must be looking on the UK in a sense of incomprehension and disbelief.
No comments:
Post a Comment