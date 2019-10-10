Looking into the darkness

On Tuesday, I attended an advisory meeting at Gateshead Civic Centre about how the council is planning for Brexit. As I was the person who had repeatedly called for this meeting, it was hardly surprising that I was there with a long list of questions. The key point to come out of the meeting, unsurprisingly, was that the council are trying to plan while staring into the darkness. We can't say with any degree of certainty what is going to happen with Brexit and therefore planning for it is extremely difficult. The officers are clearly doing their best in the circumstances but there are so many unknowns that we simply have to expect the unexpected.
The good news is that prescription drug supplies and school meals are not expected to be disrupted. The police also have plans in place to deal with any troubles though some of our Northumbria officers may be moved around the country (but not at Northumbria's expense) to help deal with significant incidents (turning roads into immobile lorry parks in Kent springs to mind).
So, we have small nuggets of good news but otherwise the Brexit crystal ball is not telling us much.
No comments:
Post a Comment