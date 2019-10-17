Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Delivering in Birtley
This morning I headed to Birtley to deliver 160 tabloids. A gloriously sunny morning, I was rather pleased I'd decided to wear a light jacket. Delivery was done in less than an hour.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
10:28 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment