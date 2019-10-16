Jonathan Wallace
About me, my life, my politics, my travels, my thoughts
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Printing for Deckham
After cabinet yesterday morning I headed to the Lib Dem office in Consett to print our next leaflet for Deckham ward. It will be going into circulation shortly.
Posted by
Jonathan Wallace
at
9:24 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment