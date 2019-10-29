Labour were apoplectic with rage last night when Lib Dems and SNP called for a general election on 9th December and proposed a route by which it could be achieved (through a short Parliamentary Bill). The real leader of Labour, John McDonnell, was spitting venom at the Lib Dems. He claimed, "Looks like the Lib Dem and Tory pact of 2010 is being re-established. They are back together, selling out the People's Vote campaign and the cross party campaign to prevent a no deal." Most people would be rather amused by the suggestion that somehow Labour are the guardians of the People's Vote, especially with Corbyn as Labour leader.
Move on one day and Labour are voting for a general election on 9th December. What a difference a day makes!
