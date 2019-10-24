Thursday, October 24, 2019

Low Fell eFocus no. 44

The next edition of Low Fell eFocus was published this week. It includes:
  • Axe the Bus Tax!
  • Car vehicle crime in Low Fell update
  • Low Fell Business Survey launched
  • Boer War Memorial restored to former glory!
  • Crocuses planted by Volunteer Gardening Group
