Thursday, October 24, 2019
Low Fell eFocus no. 44
The next edition of Low Fell eFocus was published this week. It includes:
Axe the Bus Tax!
Car vehicle crime in Low Fell update
Low Fell Business Survey launched
Boer War Memorial restored to former glory!
Crocuses planted by Volunteer Gardening Group
You can read the full newsletter on this link.
