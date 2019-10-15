Gateshead East branch meeting

Gateshead East branch Lib Dem monthly meeting tonight and I attended as group leader. The longest section on the agenda was ward reports. There was much to report on. Central Gateshead wards reported on their Focuses, Low Fell and Pelaw and Heworth wards informed us of their eFocuses as well as their printed Focuses. Action days are planned including in the riverside area (the Staiths Cafe is always a popular meeting place!)
Meanwhile, Ron Beadle and I reported on recent developments on Gateshead Council. There was a great deal of interest in the bottled water motion we moved at the last meeting which Labour then destroyed. Some discussion also took place on possible motions for future meetings.
I took along 600 tabloids for delivery in one of the central Gateshead wards. I'm pleased to report that someone took all of them and will deliver them tomorrow!
