Saturday, October 12, 2019
North East Lib Dem conference
North East Lib Dem conference was held today at the National Museum of the Royal Navy at Hartlepool. A well attended event, I was in the interesting situation of most of those attending were strangers to me. The increase in membership of the Lib Dems and the growing number of party activists means that many new faces are around.
There were a number of debates. I spoke in the one about exploring tactical voting alliances to defeat the Brexit backing Conservatives. I pointed out that this would not work as Labour in the North East contains plenty of Brexit backers. While there are some Remain MPs whose re-election would not cause us difficulties, there were others we would not want to touch with a barge pole. The motion was defeated but it was a good-natured debate and there is always the scope for arrangements on the ground in specific constituencies.
In the awards section, Gateshead member Paul Gibson won the Frances Foote Wood award. This is for someone who has given exceptional service as a member who has not previously been elected as a councillor or MP. Paul is part of an amazing delivery machine and over the years he must have delivered hundreds of thousands of leaflets. He wasn't able to attend conference so Gateshead Chairman Dawn Welsh collected the award on his behalf.
Tim Farron MP was the guest speaker and there was also a hustings for the two candidates standing for the position of Party President: Christine Jardine and Mark Pack. I'm still undecided how to vote.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment