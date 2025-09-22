A rerun of an old story

There is speculation that Keir Starmer is to be challenged for the Leadership of the Labour Party. This is something of a familiar story. In 2008 there was talk of Gordon Brown being challenged by Peter Mandelson. Yes you read that right! Quite how this would happen is difficult to explain as Mandelson was no longer eligible to stand for the leadership. Not only was he no longer an MP, he was also a member of the House of Lords, therefore ruling him out completely. Still, this did not stop the speculation.
Then there was the call to challenge Richi Sunak in the twilight months of his government. And the person who was to challenge him? None other than Boris Johnson, the scandal laden former PM who had just resigned as an MP.
So, move on to September 2025 and there is speculation that Starmer is to be challenged. And the challenger is? - Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham who, as with the previous 2 possibilities, is not an MP. To challenge Starmer, Burnham would have to find a seat and, even more challenging, hold it in a by-election. While there was talk of Andrew Gwynne MP stepping down to create a vacancy, we now understand he does not want to give up his Westminster job. Sorry Andy, but you are going to have to stick with the Manchester job instead.
With no one from within the Commons rushing to put themselves forward (at least for now), Starmer is safe. Attention however may shift to the Conservatives. Remember them? They are led by Kemi Badenoch but is she going to be there for much longer. Or, looking at it from another direction, is there going to be a Conservative Party left to lead anyway?
