I was saddened to learn of the passing of former Lib Dem Leader Menzies Campbell last week. He was a gentleman in politics. I first met him in 1991 when he came to Hexham (I was the Parliamentary Candidate) to support a Lib Dem social event. Around 1995 he visited Gateshead as part of our local election campaign and did the same again in 2006 (see photo above).
He became Leader in 2006 but for a variety of reasons, he wasn't cutting through to the electorate despite having dominated the airwaves during the Iraq war. He chose to step down rather than cling to power as so many politicians had done before him.
RIP Menzies Campbell
